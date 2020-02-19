DONNA ECCLESTON (I)
Donna is honored to serve Precinct 1 on Commissioners Court. She worked for nearly a decade in mortgage lending and real estate prior to being appointed to serve on the Comal County Private Road Study Committee. Donna loves to read, garden and cook. She was on the Tye Preston Memorial Library capital campaign committee and is an avid supporter of libraries. Volunteering has been a lifelong focus. Whether at local food banks doing cooking demonstrations or with other nonprofits she supports. Donna and her husband, Bob, met as children and have been married for 40 years. They have two grown sons and two adorable granddaughters. They have called Precinct 1 home ever since Bob was assigned to and then retired from Randolph AFB in 1999.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
Demonstrated leadership, success, skill, and expertise as your commissioner. I bring value to the County through my service on statewide and regional boards in cost savings, efficiencies, collaborations and projects to benefit Pct.1 and Comal County. I am seeking re-election to continue my work on key social, strategic and infrastructure projects. The challenges of rapid growth and a competitive labor market require common sense and proven leadership, with the ability to grasp and effectively communicate complex issues while working to bring everyone together to find solutions. I get it done by skillfully developing partnerships, collaborations and grants to stretch our limited budget.
My role as Commissioner is to ensure we meet our Constitutional obligations for roads, courts, facilities and law enforcement, to name a few. The goal is to make every tax dollar go as far as possible in the county budgeting process. Attracting and retaining a dedicated workforce through competitive compensation and excellent benefits is important. Our goal in the county is to work together, protect our resources and make certain our workforce has the tools needed to do their jobs. At its core, county government is neighbors serving neighbors.
What are the top needs of county residents overall and Precinct 1 in particular?
Roads, infrastructure, mental health services, senior living, land preservation, county taxes, law enforcement, more courts and county services are all top issues that constantly need to be assessed for our growing population.
The county manages over 800 miles of paved roads. TXDOT is responsible for all numbered roads like FM 2722, FM 2673, etc. Named roads and non-private residential roads are the responsibility of the county to repair and resurface efficiently.
Two new courtrooms are under construction and senior housing is under construction in Precinct 1. I will continue to seek more Precinct 1 preservation areas like the Curry Nature Center and the Morton Tract and will continue improving on our strategic plan to accommodate future growth. I will continue working to get more tools from the legislature to address local conditions and to ensure county pay and compensation packages remain competitive and continue to attract top talent to Comal County as our population grows.
We save money through intervention, prevention and redirecting mental health cases before incarceration. Expanding Rural Mental Health Clinics like the one recently opened in Precinct 1, the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team, the Veterans Treatment Court and adding a Mental Health Court are key.
How will you improve this position to benefit growing numbers of county residents?
Commissioners’ duties are defined and limited in our State Constitution. I’ve helped improve the effectiveness of this position in various roles representing the interests of Comal County. I serve on the 19 county Mental Health Developmental Disabilities board and have served as the Chair in that capacity to bring improved mental health services to Comal County. I also represent Comal County on the Texas Association of Counties Health Employee Benefits Pool board as Vice Chair and I am Chair of the Public Employees Benefits Alliance; a statewide board. My work in this capacity directly resulted in over $400,000 in savings to Comal County for prescription drug claims last year. I also serve as the County Indigent Health Care Appeals Officer.
Additionally, I serve on community boards to better serve our citizens across the county. I’m on the United Way board, the Gorge Preservation Society board, the Canine Classmates board and am a charter member and past president of the Canyon Lake Rotary Club.
My experience and expertise help me to better understand the issues that face Comal County and in particular, Precinct 1 and to be in an excellent position to lead the effort to find solutions as we grow.
RICHARD K. SMITH
About myself: My name is Richard K. Smith my wife and I have lived in Comal County for over 30 years and in Precinct 1 for over 25 years. I am currently a Financial Crimes Investigator for the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. I have been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for the last 17 years and have served in many roles.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
I am seeking the office of County Commissioner Precinct 1, because I believe the position is due for a fresh approach and new perspective. I have over 20 years of service to Comal County, first as a field appraiser for the Comal Appraisal District, and most recently, as a Deputy Sheriff/Investigator for the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. I have spent years interacting with the people of Precinct 1 and they often come to me with problems or concerns that have gone unaddressed by their current representatives. Because of my background, I can easily help folks by steering them in the right direction or making a few phone calls. I am a firm believer in accessibility. You can’t serve the public if you don’t communicate with them. The people of Precinct 1 are my most valuable asset because from them, I gain the knowledge to better serve them. I have significant experience with critical incidents, conflict management and resolution as well as cultivated partnerships with local organizations and individuals. One of my goals is to continue my hands-on approach by making myself available to the public and spending as much time as possible in the field.
What are the top needs of county residents overall and Precinct 1 in particular?
The needs of county residents in general and Precinct 1 in particular, are similar and must be addressed equitably whenever possible. Fiscal responsibility is critical and necessary to satisfy many requirements and needs. The condition of our roads is a hot topic among my constituents. This and other infrastructure problems will be a point of focus for me. Precinct 1 is a combination of people who live and work in New Braunfels, Spring Branch, Bulverde and Canyon Lake. The people in the western part of the Precinct and Canyon Lake often feel they are not heard or taken seriously. I believe it is time to rectify this issue by seeking their input regarding their needs which may differ from say, New Braunfels. That being said, I want to see our current mental health outreach program establish location(s) in the western part of the county. Each entity needs to be treated individually when possible. One size doesn’t necessarily fit all. Stewardship, regarding environmental quality and protection of public lands is also a critical concern for Precinct 1 and the county. The existing tax rate is a huge concern as well, and I hope to positively impact that issue if elected.
How will you improve this position to benefit growing numbers of county residents?
So far in this campaign, the explosive growth in Comal County has been cited repeatedly. Growth requires examination of current resources and an analytical eye to forecast properly for this growth. As a county we are not doing such a great job on forecasting current and long-term projects. The new jail and Law Enforcement Center makeover are now very much over budget and behind schedule and is costing more every day it is delayed. Growth is a tricky concept and requires intense oversight and management. Again, I stress the importance of two-way communication between the growth managers and the people who live and work in this county and precinct. Successful business people are a great asset when the county must grow with the population. We should tap into that resource whenever possible. I intend to improve the Commissioner Precinct 1 position by seeking knowledge and experience from our own constituents. I will continue to spend time in the precinct to get a feel for how growth and various projects are affecting the community. The only way to improve something is to keep trying. The voters have my word; I will keep trying to improve myself, my precinct and my county.
