There are a lot of ties that bind Seguin and New Braunfels, from the agricultural to the economic to the cultural.
But no ties are more important, or vital to the success of both cities in the future that transportation — and none of those more important than the largest highway that connects both cities — State Highway 46.
Both New Braunfels and Seguin are split by major interstates, and for travelers and truckers, SH 46 is often the route of choice to get from one to the other. As the economies of both cities have developed, the highway has also become a ribbon that ferries workers from one city to the other in both directions every morning and again every afternoon as the work day wraps.
Anyone who has had the misfortune of sitting at the light at 46 and 35 in New Braunfels or 46 and 10 in Seguin during rush hour can tell you just how heavily traveled those stretches are.
And because so much of that travel comes in the form of semis and gravel haulers, the speeds tend to grind slowly and traffic starts to back up when the big rigs have to make a turn or try and start again after a light.
There have been numerous improvements to the highway over the last two decades, but a quick trip through the Clear Springs area and out to the outskirts of Seguin where hundreds of houses are continuing to be built, shows that it’s not enough.
In order for both cities to continue to thrive well into the 21st century, keeping SH 46 up to the task of dealing with the incredible growth will be a key.
Seeing Comal and Guadalupe counties as well as New Braunfels and Seguin working hand in hand at the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is key.
The bulk of transportation funds are always going to land in San Antonio and Bexar County because that’s where the numbers are, but by working together, the cities and counties in this region can more clearly make their voices heard as they advocate for the type of future that both communities want and deserve.
