There has been a lot of focus on the words of President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott this week when it comes to how our city, our state and our nation restarts its economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those decisions are important. How the phases of reopening are handled will go a long way toward determining whether the efforts are successful.
But they aren’t the final decision. The final decision will rest with each of us as we try to navigate what life looks like when things try to “get back to normal.”
Businesses don’t operate at the whim of politicians at any level. While government assistance can help some stave off economic ruin in the short term with money to keep employees hired or the lights on, the only thing that will power businesses — both big and small — are customers.
That’s particularly true in a city like New Braunfels where a large part of our economy is built on tourism and hospitality.
If Americans don’t feel safe going out to restaurants, bars, movie theaters and concerts, staying in hotels or climbing on a plane for a trip abroad, no number of strong statements from the president or the governor will matter.
Businesses can open their doors at the direction of political officials, but unless people decide they want to go through those doors, you just have an empty building.
If the American consumer doesn’t return to the economy, everything else is just political theater.
While there will always be outliers who consider themselves immune to all consequences, making many Americans feel safe and secure is going to require more than a “phased opening” or a “strike force” of wealthy people telling politicians what they should do.
It’s going to take an aggressive testing regimen and steps designed to keep the virus from surging again in the days, weeks and months ahead. For some there won’t be peace until a vaccine is available.
Restarting our economy isn’t an easy task. It isn’t as simple as unlocking the door and flipping the open sign on.
The real battle is going to be convincing all Americans that it’s safe to go back to work and that it’s safe to go back to doing the things they love.
That’s when things will get “back to normal.”
Everyone should welcome that.
