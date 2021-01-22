CLAG Board members for 2021 are, front row from left, Valerie Schroller, treasurer; Debbie Alvardo, president; back row, Roxanne Markline, member at large; Karen Frazier, parliamentarian; Ellyn Hickey, secretary; and Adette Irish, VP 2. Not pictured: Maverick Neubert, VP 1, and Barry Conner, member at large. Submitted photo
Surprisingly and fortunately, several groups in the community are refusing to submit to the pandemic. One of those organizations is the Canyon Lake Art Guild (CLAG). The following is a synopsis written and compiled by Adette Irish, CLAG VP, and provided by Pat Kirkpatrick, CLAG historian and charter member, that reminds us how badly we all miss being in the midst of our “village.”
“The Canyon Lake Art Guild (CLAG) is a non-profit association, existing for charitable and educational purposes, and to stimulate general interest in art. CLAG was organized by 24 local artists on May 9, 1984, meeting in the home of Kathlee Markham. The membership grew to 73 by the end of the year, with Grant Lathe serving as the first president. Beginning in September, monthly meetings were held at the Mountain Valley Elementary School or at the Church in the Valley. The first arts and crafts show was held in March 1985, followed by a summer show in July, held in the Startz Party House in Startzville, Texas.
