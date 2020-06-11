As the ravaging pandemic continues to infect the globe with new outbreaks, we count over 110,00 lives lost as a growing number of infections continue to rise in pockets of our country with alarming intensity.
But the other epidemic that has burst on the international scene is the May 25 brutal murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer; it has exposed another epidemic that is 400 years old: racism.
More than ever, it has ignited the power and grand sweep of what comprises a moral injury. An individual or an entire people can be mortally injured and we have the numbers to reveal that destruction, but we can also suffer moral injury that corrodes the heart and soul of a people with equal devastation. The uprising and demonstrations against this horrific act of inhumanity in all fifty states and 18 nations offers us all hope.
Larry Kent Graham’s insightful study, Moral Injury: Restoring Wounded Souls reveals the serious results that injuring one another morally can have; it too requires healing as much as any physical assault on our biology or economy. Moral injury feeds on creating dissonance between what is perceived as the facts of a situation and creating an alternative reality that can pull us away from our own best virtues. These two pandemics, running concurrently, can devastate and demoralize a people, paralyze them into inaction, where they lose resolve to take action to stop the spread of the diseases. We feel the deep gratitude in witnessing and participating in a counter movement: generally a peaceful push-back, yes, but also an affirmation of our basic human, compassionate nature.
The pandemic is an infection of the body; moral injury is an affliction of the soul. Using the word “politics” to mask it misleads and deflects what are moral concerns that place the conversation on another level entirely.
Graham believes the nature of moral afflictions can be “a failure to live in accord with our deepest moral aspirations.” “Moral” designates “a sense of right, fairness in obligations that we see in everyday life. Moral includes our core values, our virtues by our communities about what constitutes the best way of life.”
Yes, it cost the brutal murder of a submissive individual who was nonetheless monstrously killed to highlight them. The photos of this incident sparked an outrage that sliced deep within our moral center of compassion.
When we lose the memory and the practice of this moral compass, are confused as to what to believe, or place our self-interests ahead of all “responsibility” for others, then moral dissonance revs its engines and alienates us further from being a functioning community sharing fundamental values of moral equity.
Sowing confusion, or shifting with the winds and the whims by national leaders is a failing strategy to confuse the moral compass seeking true north. Moral dissonance is not just about interior conflicts; it can arise from a moral climate in which history and culture have embedded us. Distortions deify moral dissonance. Restoring a balance between justice and outrage recovers our collective humanity that tends toward the good; that is our new path.
When we become ensnared in a moral dilemma, which is where I think we were gravitating towards, what arises, Graham asserts, is a situation in which “we are required to choose or act against our moral good at the expense of another value we hold. We cannot escape such a dilemma when it comes into play; we must respond.”
Our responses may advance us morally or lead further into a moral acquiescence. Masking the truth, fabricating fictions to mislead others from failed leadership as a fragile defense against revealing a situation out of control, fuels the fires of moral dissonance. We are pushed into a terrain well beyond “political parties” and enter a no-man’s land of conflict and unrest in order to feed self-interests.
This is the state of moral paralysis, or sclerosis, we could easily have once more succumbed to but chose consciously not to.
The situation becomes more complicated when bodies of leadership who have some control over such a slide into chaos abdicate their responsibilities. Silence itself can be a weapon against assuming the mantle of what that body has been created to do. A question I had carried for some time — which pandemic injury will ultimately inflict the greater injury on us as a people and a species: mortal or moral? The global demonstrations have raised the spirits of so many in the protests against Mr. Floyd’s unnecessary death.
Mer. Slattery is correct we are in a moral dilemma. The senseless murder of Mr Floyd is a tragedy and the full weight of the justice system should be brought to bear. But I also want to point out the moral compass of our nation is so far from true north that this cry for moral review in our nation which supports and funds the brutal killing of babies in the womb must also be part of this discussion. More than 700,000 Abortions per year in this country!! What is moral about that? You want to talk about morality and saving our national soul, let's have this discussion to. I truly believe there will be justice for the Floyd family and I think there will be change in police intervention but this country will never have a cleansed moral soul as long as abortion is main stream.
