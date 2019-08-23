From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
In 2016, Florentino Richard Gonzales was convicted and sentenced to 100 years in prison after a child sexual assault case. After an appeals court reversed the convictions, the district attorney’s office went back, re-tried Gonzales again — with four additional charges.
It took a Comal County jury about an hour to find Gonzales guilty on all 10 charges after hearing a couple of days or horrific testimony from victims who said the man took advantage of their youth and trust.
With the new trial, the speedy conviction and the additional charges, the DA’s office sent a clear message to those who would victimize children in Comal County. Justice may be delayed as the criminal justice system goes through its appropriate process, but we have people who will work to make sure that justice isn’t denied.
Who says space is the Final Frontier? Natural Bridge Caverns is proving there’s still plenty left to explore right here at home, deep underneath the earth’s crust.
A dream team of cavers have been pushing deeper into the cavern system, finding new chambers and formations — sometimes crawling through narrow passages and bringing extra clothes to change into to avoid contaminating pristine areas that have never been seen before.
The pictures from the caves are breathtaking and a reminder of just how much we don’t know about the wonders that lurk just inside of our own planet.
Explorers like those at Natural Bridge Caverns allow us all to get a glimpse at this world within our world and remind us that there’s so much left to discover.
