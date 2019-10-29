The idea that most of the world’s problems can be conveniently blamed on the younger generation has been around since Cain and Abel, and I think that our propensity for carrying this tradition on down through the generations has actually gotten in the way of addressing a lot of the world’s problems head-on. As a father to three “millennials,” I feel compelled to weigh in on this subject.
The first problem is that blaming someone else for the world’s problems is a nifty way to absolve yourself from creating them. Environmental issues are a great example of this and today’s youth are justifiably concerned about them. There are approximately twice as many people on the planet today than there were when I was growing up. For our purposes that means twice as many waste dumps, internal combustion engines, etc. and that means a whole new set of health hazards to deal with.
You may enjoy telling a younger person about how you used to walk to school in the snow, uphill both ways of course, but there’s not much snow around anymore. Or, and back to the Cain and Abel example, maybe you should think about why your kids aren’t being raised in Paradise. You just had to eat that apple, didn’t you?
We could also talk about the economic environment. One result of my generation’s quest to create a global economy is the fact that most of the global wealth has been gobbled up by the select few at the top of the food chain. Today’s job market has plenty of opportunities for the lower-paying service sector but if you racked up four years of debt trying to get through college for a better-paying job, well, good luck with that.
Secondly, before you go off on your next “these kids today” tirade, take a minute to ask yourself who raised them, and here’s a hint — look in the mirror. As parents we do the best we can to introduce our children to the world but we make mistakes for two reasons. Firstly, we are only human. Also, we are living in an age where the world and societal norms are rapidly changing.
Personally, when I was a novice at parenting, I spent a lot of time thinking about how my parents would handle certain situations when I was growing up. It’s the natural thing to do but I failed to consider that was the 1970s. Back then we didn’t have cell phones, internet or cheese in aerosol cans. The Dr. Spock book has been updated a few times since it was first published in 1946 because it’s a different world now. My dad worked and my mom stayed home. Today, usually both parents are working. And let’s take a minute to think about the divorce rate and how that impacts children.
Some things stay the same. My father described Vietnam to me as a place that I would probably be visiting someday. My kids are more intimate with Middle Eastern geography.
Some things are radically different. When I was a kid the worst thing I had to worry about was a measles outbreak in school. Today’s kids are more concerned with bullet outbreaks.
Issues of societal change aside, we also forget what it’s like to be a kid in any time period. That sort of happens when life crushes your youthful idealism and the cynicism of age creeps in. If you want to understand a kid, try to think like one. The truth of the matter is that we are living in the same world as our children it’s just that our perspective is different.
If we’re honest I think we can admit that the problems we have with the younger generation are the same problems we have with ourselves, just one step removed. And in the end that boils down to just one problem — we aren’t kids anymore.
