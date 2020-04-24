A prediction: the ability for every registered voter to have the option to vote by mail will be a huge issue in election year 2020.
More than half the states already have it. But others, including Texas, do not.
In Texas, absentee voting is allowed only for registered voters who are 65 or older; will be out of the county for the election; are in jail but not convicted; or have “a sickness or physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place on election day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring the voter’s health.”
And in this time of the coronavirus pandemic having shut down most person-to-person contact in this country, that’s a big deal.
Democrats say states without universal capability to vote by mail don’t have it because Republicans fear enabling people to vote without leaving home will help Democrats.
Democrats point out that Republican President Donald Trump warns in strong terms about the potential impact of availability of voting by mail:
“It’s no secret that the Democrats are trying to steal the Election out from under me,” Trump said in a fundraising email.
“They’ve been plotting against me from the very beginning, and their latest attempt to introduce fraud has not gone unnoticed,” he continued, referring to a Democratic congressional proposal to expand voting access in the coronavirus stimulus package.
“They are trying to rig the game with ballot harvesting which does nothing but create chaos, allow for voter fraud, and bolster liberal candidates, all because they know they can’t beat me at the ballot box,” Trump charged.
“We are fighting back — believe me, we are — but it’s going to take more than just words,” Trump’s email said. “I need a real commitment from you, which is why I’m calling on you to step up and (contribute) to our critical Election Defense Fund.”
And so on.
The Democratic proposal would require every state to hold early voting, establish no-excuse absentee voting, and mail out ballots in emergency situations.
On a “Fox and Friends” interview March 30, Trump said congressional Republicans opposed it because it would hurt them politically.
“The things they had in there were crazy,” Trump said. “They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
A Democratic National Committee fundraising email noted Trump’s comments.
They pointed to the recent chaos in Wisconsin, where the Republican-dominated legislature overrode the Democratic governor’s postponement of the April 7 primary election — forcing people to go out and stand in line in the cold in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic if they wanted to vote.
“Nobody should be forced to choose between staying safe and casting their ballot — tragically, that is what Trump and Republicans are pushing for across the country,” the DNC email said.
“We saw it in Wisconsin, where Republicans tried — and ultimately failed — to steal a state Supreme Court seat,” it continued.
“And we’re seeing it play out on the national stage, as Trump and Republicans wage a baseless smear campaign against vote-by-mail and other accessible ballot options.
“Republicans are opposing accessible ballot options because they know that if the American people can vote, Republicans won’t win elections anymore,” the DNC mailer said. “Democrats believe that voting is at the core of our democracy.
“That’s why the DNC is fighting tirelessly to expand access to safe voting methods as Americans weather this pandemic — supporting voter protection directors in 17 states, helping voters navigate the process of requesting mail-in ballots, seeking expanded access to safe in-person voting, and taking urgent legal action to protect the right to vote,” the email said.
And then, of course, the DNC asked for money.
In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, because of the coronavirus, postponed the runoff primary elections from May 26 to July 14, including a race for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
The governor earlier had moved a special election to replace Austin Democratic state Sen. Kirk Watson from May 2 to July 14, and allowed local elections set for May 2 to move to Nov. 3.
But Abbott has yet to indicate Texas election officials should prepare for allowing voters to mail in their ballots on July 14 — or, for the Nov. 3 general elections, including for president.
Austin state District Judge Tim Sulak recently ruled in a Democratic lawsuit that voters could vote by mail by citing “disability” for danger of in-person voting due to the coronavirus.
That will obviously be appealed. But there’s also a federal suit seeking mail-in voting.
This battle could go on for months.
