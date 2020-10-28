There was little doubt that this year’s Wassailfest was not going to survive the 2020 pandemic. The only question was when the city would announce its inevitable cancellation.
That happened late last week, and while it sparked a familiar outburst of anger from some in our community, it remained the only reasonable response to a virus that has killed 120 people in Comal County and put so many in our hospitals over the summer months that administrators from CHRISTUS and Resolute both made public appeals to people to follow health guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.