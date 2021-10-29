I have two children who are Unicorns and I want the best opportunities for them and their futures — as any parent, grandparent, or person who cares about this community should desire for their own children. Right now, we have the opportunity to enhance the potential for all of our community’s children to have access to updated facilities that meet the needs of today’s competitive educational requirements. I was part of the facilities planning committee that developed the New Braunfels ISD bond package and the thread of equal educational opportunities for every student in our district was interlaced throughout every on of our discussions.
Currently, every student in our district goes through New Braunfels High School, an aged facility that has served our community well but is covered with “band-aids.” It no longer makes sense financially or logistically, to keep retro-fitting this campus or to keep re-purposing other campuses to accommodate our students. Many of the typical extracurricular programs you are familiar with and that are crucial to a student’s education — band, theater, sports, career technical education programs, etc — are unable to realize their full potential because of space limitations or inadequate facilities. The bond addresses growth needs by providing a second high school campus (Long Creek High School) and funding Phase I of the NBHS update. Every student in our district deserves the same opportunity to go to school in an up-to-date facility that will meet their educational needs.
