From what I see and hear, wearing masks that cover the nose and mouth in public is mandatory, i.e. expressive of positive command, obligatory.
I see so many people out and about with their mask below their nose or below their nose and mouth. I know that these masks are not the most comfortable items to wear and that they are not always easy to breathe through.
