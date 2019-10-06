In his Sept. 29 letter, Robert Sarkozi asked Herald-Zeitung readers this question: “Would you be proud of your child if he/she were acting like our president?”
My answer is unequivocally YES!
I’d be proud of any child who, like our president:
• respects and supports those who sacrifice to keep us safe, i.e., our military, law enforcement, fire and EMS, and border security professionals;
• perseveres through relentless salacious and slanderous public attacks while getting no public credit for the good that he/she is doing;
• gives up a comfortable lifestyle to save his/her country from a spiraling descent into socialism, globalism and totalitarianism;
• affirms the humanity of unborn babies and their absolute right to life, and who condemns those who would deny lifesaving care to babies born alive after failed abortions;
• understands that a good job is more empowering and rewarding than a government handout;
• defends the American flag, religious liberty, freedom of speech, the Second Amendment and America’s founding principles as espoused in the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights;
• values common sense and plain-spoken talk over elitism and political correctness; and
• promotes policies that grow jobs, reduce unemployment and raise wages for Americans in all demographic groups (e.g., women, blacks, Hispanics, etc.).
Conversely, I’d be ashamed of any child who, like past and current Democrat presidential wannabes:
• put America and Americans at risk for personal gain or to hide personal corruption;
• smeared and defamed a Supreme Court nominee without any verifiable evidence;
• champions abortion without restriction and facilitates the sale of baby body parts for profit;
• seeks to “buy” votes with promises of “free stuff” that taxpayers cannot afford;
• would restrict the gun rights of law-abiding Americans without any discernable benefit;
• denies the scientific fact that a new human life begins at conception; and
• promotes a disputed theory that human behavior substantively affects climate.
In his book, The Case for Trump, Victor Davis Hanson describes Trump as one of many tragic American heroes, following in the footsteps of Ulysses S. Grant (a drunk), George S. Patton (arrogant, profane and politically incorrect), and fictional film hero “Dirty” Harry Callahan (the “unconventional” detective played by Clint Eastwood). Like them (and all of us), Trump has some less than admirable traits. Even so, they work to his benefit in fulfilling his purpose, which is to Make America Great Again. For me and millions of Americans, the trade-off is well worth it.
Don Volz,
New Braunfels
