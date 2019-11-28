As we give “thanks” this Thanksgiving Day for our bountiful food, clothing and shelter, we should be looking at the Greatest Gift God has given us as recorded in His Word.
John 14:1 Jesus said, “Let not your hearts be troubled; ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again, and will receive you unto myself, that where I am, there ye may be also. And where I go ye know and the way ye know.” Thomas saith unto him, “Lord we know not where thou goest; and how can we know the way?” Jesus Saith unto him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father but by me.”
Amen.
Bob Nohrn,
New Braunfels
