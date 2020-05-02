The Herald-Zeitung has reported the NBISD school board decided that, for high school students, the grades earned during the internet schooling program (enacted in response to the “stay home” orders mandated by the coronavirus) will not be included in their grade point averages. In other words, those grades don’t count. This is not a good decision for a board that is supposed to be interested in the education of the students. However, there have been some indications that the decision has not been finalized, and the purpose of this letter is to: (1) make the public aware of this situation, and (2) seek public support (via contact with the school board) for asking the school board to reach a different decision.
If this decision remains in place, students who worked hard and did their work are being punished by not having their good grades counted in their GPAs. Students that chose not to participate are being rewarded for their lack of effort. Further, without grades, no student has any tangible incentive to continue with classes for the remaining month of school.
It should also be noted that, by essentially suspending classes before they are completed, college bound students may be deprived of requisite knowledge for doing well in college. Teachers are left without motivation to teach and take grades, because the grades will not count. This leaves the limited number of students that are truly interested in their education, as opposed to just their GPAs, with very few teachers that are teaching a full curriculum.
If the board has concerns about students passing or graduating, there are alternatives to the posited decision; ie. “pass/fail” grading for students that so opt. But lack of performance by the students that chose not to treat their on-line education seriously should not control policy that negatively impacts the students that worked hard and did what they were supposed to do.
Please e-mail the board (on their website at NBISD.org) to let them know that you believe the decision to exclude online grades from student GPAs should be reconsidered. Policy should encourage the values that we, as a society hold to be important, not reward those that do not consider education to be a priority.
Randy Gathany,
New Braunfels
