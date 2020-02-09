The Canyon Black Student Union was created for the 2019-2020 school year by a new teacher at Canyon High School .
Shalonda Davis, a Texas native just relocated to New Braunfels after 15 years in New Mexico. She is a 2004 University of Texas-El Paso graduate and received her masters at the University of New Mexico in 2008. Now in her 16th year as an educator, she has created a club that everyone can’t stop talking about.
“When I met Mr. Whittle (Principal) and Mrs. Morris (Assistant Principal) I expressed the desire to start a club on campus where students could celebrate their culture, learn about our history and serve the community. Mr. Whittle was more than enthusiastic, and said ‘Let’s do it!’”
Davis did just that. In four months, BSU has hosted a Cultural Holiday Dinner for school and district staff. This dinner was prepared by students and their families to showcase their family’s culture and delicacies. More than 60 attended and had an opportunity to learn more about the club.
BSU has hosted two Black Movie Nights to see Harriet and Just Mercy.
“It is important to not only learn about our history through film but to support films that have black actors and actresses because it is important for students to continue to see those that look like them on the big screen. Our history needs to be told to all of the future generations,” Davis said.
The union is a club that holds service in the forefront what they do. The students are leaders in the classroom and in the community. Right now, BSU is supporting the district wide shoe drive for Soles4Soles and has a goal to collect 100 pairs of shoes .
For Black History Month students are sharing posters around campus about prominent African Americans. They are sharing quotes from famous historical figures on the daily announcements as well. For the week of February 18-21, the club is hosting a campus wide BSU Spirit week, with days such as “Make a Statement Cultural Attire day and Hip Hop T-Shirt day.
The BSU attended community events such as the New Braunfels Martin Luther King March and the African American Advisory Committee Mother Daughter Tea. Davis feels it important the club be rooted in the community and building relationships with great community leaders.
The BSU has began to build a mentorship collaboration with the Alamo City Tea Roses, an official interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Through this mentorship, students have been able to work with many successful African American women in the surrounding communities which is an important component has students began to learn about post-secondary life.
Davis makes sure that the BSU is there to support their peers. They can be found attending sporting events together as a club and hanging out together on the weekend.
“I want BSU to always be a positive environment for students to always know that they are welcomed in our club, and we will have something for them to get involved in.”
BSU has weekend outings monthly because. Davis believes social interaction is an important component of a student’s education.
“When you have somewhere to belong, someone that is counting on you, the probability of a student getting into trouble decreases dramatically!”
Davis has enjoyed every minute of sponsoring this club.
“These students keep me youthful. They are very polite, charismatic, smart and talented. Canyon HS was the perfect place to begin a club such as BSU and I knew that the moment I walked down the Grand Canyon hallway.
The club has over 50 members and is one of the largest clubs on campus. It is a multicultural club, where everyone is welcome and appreciated. They meet every Tuesday and Thursday during the school’s W.I.N. period and can be found on other days in Davis’ room too.
Davis is married to William Davis and they have three children Nsayah 12, William Gavin 9, and Zaire 1. The Davis’ school age kids are both Comal ISD students. The kids also attend BSU events because it’s a dream for Mrs. Davis to build that legacy that branches out to the feeder schools and create a mentor program that begins in elementary through high school and into college.
This is the third BSU that Davis has chartered on a high school campus. The first two were created in New Mexico and are still running strong today.
Davis loves teaching and says that this is her calling and working with students in her passion.
“I want students to have great memories of high school and for BSU to be a part of their story. It is important to me that all kids know black history, because Black history is EVERYONE’s history!”
