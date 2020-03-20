From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
We’re going to change our typical format here which normally uses this space to thank particular groups or individuals for specific community endeavors.
We’re not going to pretend that what we’re going through is normal, or that it will return to normality at any point in the near future.
We’re also not going to pretend that what normal will look like in the future will resemble what normal has looked like in the past. There’s a chance that it won’t. There’s a chance that it shouldn’t.
What the world is going through is unprecedented in modern history as entire swaths of the globe shut down in order to slow the spread of a pandemic that threatens to overwhelm our medical infrastructure and the men and women who make it work.
You need only to look to Iran and to Italy to see what that awful future looks like.
So in this week, where the coronavirus has blotted out everything else, let us say thank you not to those who have done things, but for those who are likely to be called upon more in the days and weeks to come.
Thank you to all the doctors who will answer the call and tirelessly work to save lives, all the while risking your own.
Thank you to all the emergency medical technicians who will be climbing into ambulances and racing to provide aid at a time of great need.
Thank you to all the truck drivers and loaders and grocery store workers who don’t have the option to work from home. Your labor is a lifeline for the region, the nation and the world.
Thank you to all of the people who have heeded the warnings of local, state and federal health officials who have spoken soberly of the challenge that looms ahead and the importance of meeting it.
You can be the difference maker that will ease the burden on those others listed above. Do your part.
