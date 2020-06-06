As a retired 28 year vet, I defended the right of peaceful protest. I also support law enforcement professionals who remain that way under stressful circumstances. It’s not an easy job to do in a professional, disciplined way.
As a kid I lived in New Braunfels, learned to swim at Landa Park, and ate gravy fries at Ma’s Cafe, sometimes regretting it at football practice. Good to see folks speaking out against systemic racism and police brutality peacefully in NB and around the country. Thanks to you who did so.
I salute those great folks and all law enforcement who share the goal of making NB and America a place where we can even agree to disagree peacefully.
John Turner,
San Antonio
