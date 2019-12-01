Last week there was open gunfire downtown and vehicles were ablaze, while the police were outnumbered and unable to protect the citizens.
Nuevo Laredo, a city in Mexico with a population that exceeds 350,000, is ruled by the Northeast Cartel who ride around in olive green trucks with “Soldiers from Hell” emblazoned on the sides.
Today, however, is peaceful, and I am here because of the generosity of a local pastor who kindly accompanied Toni Urban and me to a house where about 70 asylum-seekers temporarily reside. Our mission — to deliver donated blankets, backpacks and warm clothes. The house is shoddily made. The gravel entrance is strung with clotheslines filled with dripping clothes, and over-stuffed garbage bags are stacked in a corner. Inside, the house is bare bones — not much furniture; two bathrooms; no hot water; one small kitchen; three small bedrooms with sleeping mats, blankets, food and clothing provided by charities. Children are gleefully playing together, and most mothers are standing or sitting on the cement floor nearby, lovingly holding on to their infants. One infant is nursing. An older man is lying on the floor, bandaged and covered with half of a blanket, oblivious to his surroundings. Overall, what I see is a large cluster of people with forced smiles and a heightened sense of anxiety, who have no personal space and are trying to make the best of a horrible situation. I was approached by a young mother, her bright eyes filled with hope, telling me of her journey from Honduras with her two children.
She rode on a bus for five months and was happy when her family arrived at a shelter where they could lie down and rest. She showed me her papers with a hearing date in late February 2020.
She appeared to believe I could help her. Sadly, it was explained to her that we were not legal representatives and that our purpose was to bring supplies. The children were well-behaved, generous with hugs and giggles and excited to see new faces. One young boy handed me a graphic picture of his uncle, a corpse with bullet holes in his head and bruises covering his face.
Trying not to show emotion or facial expressions, I turned to his mother, and she was sobbing, handing me more pictures of relatives who had succumbed to brutal attacks.
There was nothing I could do but hug her and try to comfort her. I was overwhelmed with seeing, hearing and feeling the depth of human suffering in this building which holds their fate.
Their chances of being granted asylum are little to none. Yet they are the lucky ones because they have the necessities of food, clothing and shelter, at least for now. The “huddled masses” who live in tarps and garbage bags on the streets and makeshift tents along the river are the immediate casualties of the U.S. system set up to illegally keep asylum-seekers out of the United States. The U.S. Migrant Protection Protocols, implemented in January 2019, requires people applying for asylum to wait for their legal proceedings in Mexico. This policy violates the United States Refugee Act of l980. Asylum-seekers arriving at the U.S. border legally have the right to request asylum without being criminalized, turned back or separated from their children.
What has further deepened this humanitarian crisis is the continuous fear-based propaganda that characterizes asylum-seekers as criminals, rapists and murderers.
According to the Pew Research Center, between 2007 and 2016, crime decreased regardless of whether the undocumented population rose or fell, and there is no evidence that immigrants are more prone to crimes than American citizens.
There exists on our Texas border a continuing humanitarian crisis, in real time, affecting real human beings who have done nothing wrong.
The sounds of suffering are screaming out, loudly and clearly.
I can hear them, can you?
