I’m curious about Mike Schneider’s, Associated Press reporter, purpose in his article, “Census figures show economic gap narrows with citizenship.”
There was nothing surprising or earth-shaking in the entire article.
In fact, if one thinks intuitively about the subject of the title (economics between native citizens, naturalized citizens, and non-citizens), you’d say, “The data bears out what you’d logical conclude.”
Which is what Mike goes on to report.
And, if you look at the prior two years data, 2017 and 2016, you get almost the same results.
My curiosity deepens though when in the middle of the article, fifth paragraph, Mike changes from fact-based statements to misleading opinions:
“Stopping the flow of immigrants into the U.S. has been a priority of President Donald Trump’s administration…”.
An uncharacteristic statement for someone who proudly proclaims in his LinkedIn profile, “An ace at finding the story in the data.” He at least would have been less misleading if he had said:
“Stopping the flow of terrorists trying to immigrate and deal with those trying to illegally immigrate into the U.S. has been a priority of President Donald Trump’s administration…”.
Even so, I don’t see how that statement pertains to rest of the article.
Unless it just provides an opportunity to proclaim his (and his editor’s) biases.
Ric Hastings,
New Braunfels
