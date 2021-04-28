There’s been no shortage of stress over the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but as we approach the summer tourism season with lower case numbers and higher vaccination numbers, it appears that 2021’s crowds might look closer to normal than what we witnessed last year.
That’s proving challenging for businesses from as big as Schlitterbahn to as small as local restaurants who are trying to fill out full-time jobs and seasonal employment positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.