From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
With the global economy seizing up and millions of workers out of a job through no fault of their own, it only makes sense that local food banks would see an increase in clients.
Keeping items on the shelves is one challenge that they’re facing, but having enough volunteers to help out is another. In the middle of a pandemic, they can’t just crowd people in to get things handled.
Thank you to those volunteers and workers who are helping to keep hungry people fed in our community.
Thank you, too, to those who are contributing or are looking to help out.
For information on how to do that go to sosfoodbankinc.com for the SOS Food Bank and to nbfoodbank.org for the New Braunfels Food Bank or crrcofcanyonlake.org for the Community Resource and Recreation Center Food Pantry in Canyon Lake.
•••••
We’ve done kudos for a lot of the essential workers — from grocery store employees to the food delivery drivers and from the police and fire still out answering calls to the doctors and nurses who wait at hospitals.
One we haven’t written about yet, but is also due a round of applause are those people who are still out working with flags and vests along the roadways and highways across the area.
While a lot of people are sidelined as they wait for the coronavirus situation to stabilize, construction workers with city crews, the Texas Department of Transportation or their contractors are still pushing ahead on projects across the area.
And while there are fewer people on the roads, those that are should slow down around in construction zones.
