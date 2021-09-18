Recently I wrote letters to Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Merrick Garland, which had enclosed an article from The National Review titled, “You Cannot BE a Good Catholic (Christian) and Support Abortion.”
In Governor Abbott’s letter I mentioned that, along with a cover letter, I had sent copies to 12 U.S. Senators and members of Congress who claim to be Catholic. My letter to him also emphasized that now it would be strategic for him to promote adoption as a Christian alternative to abortion.
