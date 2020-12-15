Martin Luther Reed, 72, of New Braunfels, TX was called home by the Lord on December 2, 2020.
He was born on December 31,1947 in Seattle, WA to James Iverson Reed and Frances Helen Bradley Reed. After graduating in 1965 from Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio, he attended the University of Texas at Austin for two years before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in 1967. That same year, Martin met the love of his life: Sandrea (Sande) Yarchuska Reed. Martin and Sande met through mutual friends and, within a few months of their first meeting, they eloped to Mexico on November 19, 1967 while Martin was on leave from bootcamp. They had a formal ceremony ten days later on November 29 in San Antonio, TX.
Together, they had five children: Vickye Lynn, Sharma Marie, Kelli Delise, Brett Martin, and Chase Andrew.
As a United States Marine, Martin proudly served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, deployed to both Vietnam and Japan. Upon his return home from the Vietnam War, Martin and Sande settled first in Uvalde, TX and, later, San Marcos, TX with their young family. Martin returned to college and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and history from Southwest Texas State University in 1973. In 1974, Martin enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and began a long, fulfilling career that took the Reed family all across the country: Miami, FL; Kodiak and Juneau, AK; New Orleans, LA; Houston, TX; Huntington Beach, CA; Cape Hatteras, NC, and more.
After 24 years of service, Martin retired from the United States Coast Guard at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 in 1995.
Martin was a lifelong learner who enjoyed tinkering and experimenting, whether it was building his own computer or putting together Sande’s latest purchase. He became a self-taught genealogist and loved researching our family’s history, putting together family trees, and scouring the internet for long-lost cousins. He loved to read biographies and thrillers, binge-watch “Charmed” and “NCIS,” nap on the couch with his dogs, tell “Dad Jokes,” play chess (and Angry Birds), dissect politics, and listen to talk radio (much to the chagrin of anyone who rode in the car with him).
But, above all else, Martin loved to spend time with his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, a proud father, an incredible Paw Paw, and a wonderful brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. We will forever treasure his invaluable life lessons, the cross-country roadtrips, the grandchildren-filled summers, his unparalleled wit, and the enduring love he felt for each and every one of us.
He will be deeply missed. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Reed, and by his infant son, Chase Andrew Reed.
Martin is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandrea Yarchuska Reed and his four loving children, Vickye L. Kreis (Kenny) of Spanish Fort, AL, Shanna M. Dudley (Ian) of Rogersville, AL, Kelli D. Reed of New Braunfels, TX, and Brett M. Reed (Sarah) of New Braunfels, TX. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Jade Reed-Kreis, Bailey Kreis, Reed Dudley, Cameron Dudley, Mallory Kreis, Landon Dudley, Kinnley Reed, Ayden Reed, Chase Reed, and Addison Reed; four great-grandsons: Dawson Kreis, Keller Cauley, Baylor Dudley, and Fisher Webster; siblings Wayne Reed (Velda) of Lava Hot Springs, ID and Donna Bradley (Carol) of Port Aransas, TX; more than 20 nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, and many friends.
A public visitation and viewing will be held on December 16,2020 from 6:00-8:00
PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, TX.
The funeral service will be held on December 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Real Life Community Church, 1615 FM 1044, New Braunfels, TX. Committal Service with Marine Honors will follow at 2:30 PM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX.
For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed at youtube.com/reallifecommunitychurch/live starting at 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the American SIDS Institute.
“How lucky we are to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
-A.A. Milne
