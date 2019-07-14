(Capt.) Donald B. Cork, Sr., USAF Retired, went to see his Lord Jesus on July 5, 2019. The eldest of six children, Don was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 15, 1941 to Geraldine Cork. He was preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Cork, brother Michael Cork.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Carol Cork, sons Dr. Donald Cork, Jr. (Sheri) of McCook Lake, SD, and Rev. Adam Cork (Karen) of Seguin, Texas, stepsons John (Debbie) & Jason, sisters Tracy Wheatly and Mary Mapp-Moody (Thomas) of Indianapolis, Indiana, brother Daud Abdur-Rahman (Lillian) of Montgomery, Alabama and brother Bill King of Utah, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Following a career in the Air Force, he worked in the defense industry and enjoyed refereeing basketball, coaching baseball, substitute teaching and volunteering at the Visitor’s Center and Senior Citizen Center. Wherever he was, there was a story to be told.
A celebration of life will be held at Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels, TX on July 20th at 10 am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please support the Memorial fund at Grace Church.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
