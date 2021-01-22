Donald K. Young of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on January 16, 2021 at the age of 88, following a brief illness. Don was born in 1932 to Dorthea and Harold Young of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where he spent his youth and met his bride for life, Ann Smith. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State College with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Don and Ann were married August 24,1957 and moved to Dallas, Texas where Don attended SMU and graduated with a law degree. After SMU, Don became a corporate lawyer for Hunt Oil and had the rare honor to argue a case before the US Supreme Court. Following Hunt Oil, Don became General Counsel for Hunt Properties and eventually became General Counsel for Rosewood Properties where he was involved with many well-known projects in the Dallas Area. In his free time, Don enjoyed sailing, fishing, and traveling with his wife, family and friends.
Following his retirement from Rosewood in 1986, Don and Ann moved to Cedar Creek Lake where he continued his passion for fishing. Don and Ann became members and served faithfully at the local Methodist Church. In 1992, they moved to New Braunfels and built their house on the Guadalupe River and lived there for 23 years. The scenery was beautiful and watching their family play in the river brought great joy. Upon settling in New Braunfels, they became members of the First United Methodist Church and became quite involved with the Church and the community. Don and Ann became part of the group that spearheaded the restoration of the old Brauntex Theater in downtown New Braunfels. The restoration of the Brauntex Theatre allowed them to make many great friends and enjoy many live performances over the years. In 2013, they made the decision to leave their beloved home on the river and moved into town to Rio Terra Senior Living, where they lived for many years and enjoyed the company of many old and new friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister, and a granddaughter. He is survived by his wife Ann of 63 years, his three children, Scott Young, wife Amy, Lisa Passell and husband Jeff, Sheri Downing and Don’s sister, Jane Jokerst. He was blessed with numerous grandchildren and a great grandson. “Grandpa” adored them all and will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be at held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Sunday January 24, 2021 from 3 to 4 pm.
A Celebration of Don’s life will be held at The First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels, TX on Monday January 25, 2021 at 2:30pm (with a visitation being held one hour prior at the church). A procession will follow the service to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
