Audrey “Jean” (Westmoreland) Deming, born in Shreveport, LA on July 7, 1925, passed peacefully on June 1, 2021 in Marietta, GA. Jean was the daughter of James and Carrie Westmoreland. She was preceded in death by her siblings JB (Joan) Westmoreland, Becky (Dean) Corey, and Johnie (Don) Hall, and her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Deming. She is survived by her son Michael (Lori) of Smyrna, GA, beloved grandchildren, Daniel (Rachel) of Dallas, TX, Jonathan of Roswell, GA and step-grandchildren Kaitlyn Arellano (David) of Marietta, GA and Mackenzie DeForest of Chamblee, GA. Jean touched many lives with her joy and love of life that came from her faith. She was an avid scrapbook fan and completed many albums of family and of events of the day. Her laugh and sense of humor were infectious and she loved to dance, play cards and run. She loved to run. She had a good life, a great life. She said her greatest joy was her son, Michael. Jean embodied happiness and believed in the power of positive thinking. A celebration of life will be held at Carmichael Funeral Homes, at 1130 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064 on Sunday, June 27. A private scattering of ashes will be held at Canyon Lake, TX at a later date.
Most Popular
Articles
- Continental celebrates moving ahead with construction of facility in New Braunfels
- New Braunfels man in his 40s becomes Comal's 325th COVID-19 death
- Larry Hoffmann
- Main Plaza has long served as an essential part of the city
- Frank Molina III
- Advocates celebrate as bill outlawing Delta-8 cannabis product dies in Texas Legislature
- Historic ranch on Guadalupe River set for marker ceremony
- New Braunfels and Comal County urging local input on area mobility projects
- Wendy Davis, others sue law enforcement and Trump supporters over “Trump Train” harassing Biden bus
- Comal County Sheriff's Office chases, corrals CRRC theft suspect
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented