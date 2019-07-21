Joseph “Kevin” Govea, 62, a California native, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas, surrounded by his family. Born on December 20, 1956 in Oakdale, California, he was the son of the late Joseph Roger Govea and Margaret Ann Davies Govea.
Kevin spent his early years on the family dairy in the Otay River Valley, near San Diego. His family then moved to Escondido for most of his schooling years, before moving to Turlock, California. He loved San Diego so much that he returned to attend the University of California at San Diego, after working hard to finish high school and earning a scholarship. He graduated with a Bachelors of Electrical Engineering. Kevin had a passion for his career, which started with engineering, then progressed to program management in the defense contracting industry. In 1985, he married Deborah Anne Houchins; they settled in Rancho Penasquitos and were blessed with two sons, David Ryan and Mark Christian.
A lover of the water and the ocean, Kevin spent many hours sailing near San Diego, to the Santa Cruz Islands and the Coronado Islands of Mexico. He treasured time with family and imparted his values, featuring dinners together, working in the garage, outings to the park, motorhome trips, cruises, and annual beach trips each 4th of July to Pawleys Island, South Carolina. He enjoyed poetry, mostly writing poems about family members, of which are cherished. He took up golf and had a special interest in the Pacific Theatre of WWII, as his father had been on a ship during that important part of our history.
Kevin is survived by his caring wife, Deborah, children David — with his partner Diana Vays — and Mark, four brothers and their wives, and 12 nieces and nephews and their young families. Preceding him in death was his sister Suzanna in 2003, his father Joe in 2007, and his mother Margaret in 2012.
He will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, brother, friend, teacher, and leader, we are all so grateful for his life.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To find out more or leave the family a message, please go to rememberkevin.com
Commented