Janice Tucker Rudeloff, age 68 of Seguin, passed away on June 6, 2020.
Janice was born on May 9, 1952 in Austin, Texas to Mary Evelyn (Hammontree) and James Walter Tucker. Janice grew up in New Braunfels, Texas and later moved to Seguin. She worked at Motorola for many years and was later a school bus driver in Seguin.
Janice had a large laugh that was truly infectious. She would try to tell jokes, but would get to the middle of the joke and forget the rest. Then we would all laugh (with her of course). She loved to play cards, mainly crucifix, with her closest friends. She was truly a great person that was fun to be around. She had the biggest heart and would do anything she could to help a friend. Her friends and family were very important to her. She was the “glue” that held her family together. If you needed to know something, you just had to ask her, because she knew everything and everyone. She also loved music. She had all of her favorites on vinyl albums. Classic country and 50’s/60’s rock and roll mostly. The Dallas Cowboys were her favorite team. Over the years she collected many Dallas Cowboys souvenirs. She was an exceptional person. We all had some really great and memorable times with her and she will forever be in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her sons, Keith and Will Rudeloff; grandchildren, Krista and Kolton Rudeloff; niece, Shelley Bernard and her husband Eric, as well as their son, Zachary, of Lexington, Kentucky; and many other very close friends and family members.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Limited number of persons will be allowed inside at one time with proper social distancing. Face coverings must be used. Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with The Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the COPD Foundation at copdfoundation.org.
