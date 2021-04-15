Pedro Vallejo, 66, of New Braunfels, TX passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was born to Jose Luis Vallejo and Cecelia Aceves in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Pedro was known for lighting up any room he entered. He loved making people laugh with his quick-wit and unique perspective of the world. Spending time with family was what made him the happiest. He enjoyed being in nature, whether it was spent playing on the beach, camping, or hunting. His passion for playing and coaching soccer was felt by anyone who ever spent time with him. A fervent man of faith, Pedro was always learning more and more about religion and theology. He cherished having theological discussions with his friends, and sharing his faith and love with others. Although he will be greatly missed, the common memories we share will always bring smiles to our faces
He is survived by his wife, Judith Vallejo of New Braunfels; daughter, Annette Vallejo of Grand Junction, CO; sons, Chris Halenza of Kyle, TX and Ray Loftus of Nashville, TN; mother, Cecilia Vallejo Aceves; sister, Cecelia Alcazar; brothers, Jose Luis Vallejo, Ignacio Vallejo, Jaime Vallejo, Fernando Vallejo, and Carlos Vallejo; two grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his father Jose Luis Vallejo and brother, Pablo Vallejo.
A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Zoeller Funeral Home with the Rt. Reverend Robert Giffin officiating. Services will conclude at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at NPCF.us.
