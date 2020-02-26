Maria Isabel Sierra Leos, age 86 of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her husband and loving family. She was born in Dallas, Texas on March 14, 1933.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dario and (Florencia) Maria Sierra, a brother, and 3 sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Victor Leos, daughter Rosie Miller (David), son Mario Leos Sr. (Dora), son Marco Leos (Lisa), brother Victor Sierra (Rebecca), sister Gloria Luna (Ramon), brother Jose Sierra (Raquel), brother-in-law Louis Zamora (Lana), 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
“Belia”, as she was known, worked at the old fabric mill for many years and later as a caregiver. She loved traveling, cooking, sewing and gardening. She had various hobbies and even took a masonry class.
Thank you to caregiver Lina Lopez for her loving care, companionship, and dedication. Thank you to Hope Hospice for their support and dedication during her final days. Donations may be made to Hope Hospice.
Public visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm, with the Rosary recited at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church. (We will be departing in procession from Zoeller Funeral Home on Friday at 9:30 am.) Burial will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery on Peace Ave.
