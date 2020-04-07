Melanie C. Luersen nee Krueger was born to Harry August Max Krueger and Emma Mathilde Adams on May 8, 1925 in New Braunfels, Comal County, Texas. Melanie is a descendant of pioneer German settlers that emigrated to Guadalupe/Comal County between 1855-1858. Melanie went to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on April 2, 2020 in New Braunfels, Comal County, Texas. She not only got to celebrate her homecoming, but also her dad’s birthday on April 2nd.
Melanie lived at Rio Terra from November 2019. The staff and facility at Rio Terra are incredible. A huge heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to all the staff at Rio Terra! Also want to thank Encompass Health Care and Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassionate help and care for my dear Momma.
Melanie was proceeded in death by her husband, Lester Lee Luersen; her parents, and two nephews. Melanie is survived by her daughter, Diane Luersen Bauer and her husband Walter Bauer; her grandson Joshua Bauer; a niece, Annie Luersen Stoeltje, her husband Joe and their two sons; Billy & Justin Stoeltje.
Melanie graduated in 1943 from New Braunfels High School and worked at Mission Valley Mills from 1943-1951. After Diane was born, she was a fulltime dedicated housewife and mom.
Her grandson Joshua had this to say: “A heartfelt day of loss. My Omie (grandma) has left this world and is now in paradise. She was a strong woman, full of common sense and down to earth. Never complained and was always grateful. Touched everyone’s life around her up to the day she passed. You will be missed.”
Arrangements are through Zoeller Funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Cemetery soon. In lieu of flowers please give to Heart to Heart Hospice (https://hearttohearthospice.com/) or your favorite charity in her behalf.
Commented