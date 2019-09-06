Kevin W. Langen, 46, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born to James W. Langen and Frances Kenjura Langen in Kingsville, Texas on May 19, 1973.
He is survived by his daughter, Shelby Langen; parents, James and Frances Langen; brother, Jeffrey Langen and wife Rebecca; nieces, Katherine Langen and Kristen Langen; nephew, Jonathan Lagen; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Suzanne and daughter, Lily Langen.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Vigil and Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 2:00 PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Brenham, Texas.
