Larry Hunnicutt of Canyon Lake, Texas passed away July 27, 2019, at the age of 63. He was born June 11, 1956 in San Antonio Texas to Stanley Hunnicutt and Diana Cole Hunnicutt.
He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Diana Hunnicutt and Brother Bob Hunnicutt. He is survived by his loving Wife Belinda (Boo) Hunnicutt. His Children Larry Reed and wife Angie, Jason
Hunnicutt and wife Jennifer and Daughter Sheri Hunnicutt. His grandchildren Austin and wife Jennifer, Jordan, Dylan, Kaleb, and Hannah. Sister Kathy Hampton and husband Curtis. Numerous Nieces and Nephew.
Larry was dedicated to his job as a Safety Specialist of 25 years and made the Safety of the Employees and Contractors his upmost priority.
He was an avid hunter, outdoors men, motorcycle enthusiast and a huge NASCAR and Wrestling fan. He loved to Barbecue and spending time with his family, friends and his dogs Bella and Remy.
There will be a Celebration of Larry’s Life on Saturday, August 3, 2019, Come and Go 2:00 – 8:00 PM. Please, call 210-273-9365 for address.
In Lieu of flowers the family has asked to please donate to the American Cancer Society of Texas
Commented