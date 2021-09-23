David Mendoza, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and mentor went home into the loving arms of his Lord Jesus Christ in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 64.
He was born to Jose Mendoza and Valeria Vasquez on December 6, 1956, in Seguin, TX. His parents preceded David in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Patricia (Pat) G. Mendoza of New Braunfels; daughter: Monique Sheri Mendoza, son in law Darcy Patterson, daughter: Andrea Lynn Lira and son in law Eddie Lira: sister, Judy Mendoza of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Isaiah C. Mendoza, Jeremiah A. Mendoza, Sage Nicole Anderson, Kaydence Nicole Ford, Devyn D.Patterson, Iliana M. Godina, Sean B.Anderson, Aiden M. Lira,Jessa H. Gutierrez, Darcy Patterson, Jr. Alexander K. Lira, Kynzly A. Lira. Niece: Kayla C. Helmke, Nephews: Jeremy W.Helmke and Trevor S.Helmke(U.S.NAVY).
**David loved his family so much. He spent good quality time with them. He would always teach them the Word of God. And always taught our family to always trust in the Lord and not to worry about life because God would take care of us. ** We serve a faithful God. He taught us to always be at peace with any situation because God had a purpose and a plan for everything. One thing he would always say is: LOVE AND RESPECT EVERYONE JUST LIKE JESUS.
David was born in Seguin but raised in New Braunfels. He played in the New Braunfels High School band. He co-wrote the drumline cadence “Gomer” which is still played today. Shortly after graduating from New Braunfels High School, he enlisted in the U.S Marine Corp. He was in the Marine Drum and Bugle Corp He served from 26-Jun-1975 -25 Jun 1979. When he finished that service with honorable discharge, he enlisted in the U. S. Army National Guard. He served from 31-Jul 1979-31-May 1984 as a part timer. He then was hired as a full timer from 01-Jun-1984 -31-Mar-2000. He retired from U.S. Army in 2000 with honorable discharge.
David had a passion to serve his Heavenly Father. He would mentor men and encourage them. He taught men about the relationship they could have with God. He was called by God to be a servant and he definitely answered that call with love and compassion. His verse he would pray for all men he met would be:
John 15:13 There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.
David loved drumming. He worshipped (drummed) for The Lord and enjoyed every bit of it. He also was a drummer for Mixed Country and most recently, Hunter Gruene. His passion showed when he would set up his drums, look at the people, and that big grin he always had when he was ready to “have a good time”. He was so excited when he bought his red drums and his smile was so big and said, “Wow, God is so good to me, he provided me with what I have believed for”.
A visitation for David will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A chapel service will occur Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A burial with army honors will occur Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:15 AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78209. A reception will occur Monday, September 27, 2021 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Family is requesting all guests
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Redemptive Grace Ministries 2240 FM 725 New Braunfels, Texas 78130
Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10359712 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
Commented