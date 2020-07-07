Harvey Martin Ruppel, 87, passed away on July 1, 2020 in New Braunfels, TX. He was born in New Braunfels on September 1, 1932, the only child of William E. Ruppel and Alvina (Barsch) Ruppel. He was predeceased in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Isaac V. Garcia, Sr. and Robert Michael Stout; and his nephews, Daniel E. Calvery and David D. Lundell.
Harvey served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1956. While stationed at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma, he worked in the military sign shop and played trumpet in the U.S. Army band.
Music was a big part of his life, as his dad played in several dance bands when Harvey was young. Harvey played Flugelhorn and French Horn in the New Braunfels High School Mighty Unicorn Band, and eventually played trumpet in his dad’s band—Rusty Ruppel and the Rebels. They played Big Band Music for many years at local military bases and for many functions in Comal County and surrounding areas.
He was a sign painter by trade and owned and operated Ruppel Signs in New Braunfels where he hand-painted signs for over 50 years. You can still see his work at many locations such as Landa Park and businesses in Gruene. In 2006, he was awarded the Business Award by the Greater New Braunfels Art Council for his unwavering support of art groups in and around New Braunfels.
He met the love of his life, Mildred E. Mason, in 1970. They were married in 1971, exactly one year after their first date. They had two beautiful children.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mildred E. Ruppel, of New Braunfels, Texas; his daughters, Dr. Susan E. Ruppel of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Barbara A. Frederick and husband, Michael and their children Hannah and Charlotte, of Burbank, California. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Arlene B. Roberts and husband, Ted, of Tyler, Texas; Pamila A. Stout of Austin, Texas; and Virginia L. Garcia of San Antonio, Texas; brother-in-law, Arthur B. Mason, Jr and wife, Nikki, of New York; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Graveside service at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park Cemetery to follow. Social distancing will be adhered to, and masks will be required. Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to the charity of your choice.
