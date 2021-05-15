Consuelo Amada Garza de Gonzalez

Our beloved Mother has been received in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, May 9th 2021.
Consuelo Amada was born May 18th, 1934 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Maria Espectacion Davila and Gilberto Lauro Garza. She was the fourth of eight children and was prepared a place in heaven by her parents, her siblings Blanca Alicia (Ernesto) Garza, Maria del Refugio (Luis Javier) Herrera, Gilberto Mario Garza, Gilberto de Jesus (Elva) Garza, and the love of her life Jorge Licinio Gonzalez Benavides.
She is survived by her children: Jorge Gilberto (Catherine) Gonzalez, Maria del Consuelo (Robert) Wuest, and Patricia Teresa (Thomas) Mossburg, siblings: Hortencia Minerva (Miguel) Rabishkin, Fernando de Jesus (Consuelo) Garza, Roberto Luis (Laura) Garza as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Mom will forever be remembered for her love of others, unselfish sacrifice, encouraging words, captivating smile, and generous nature. She taught us the importance of family and loving others. Faith was paramount to her, teaching us the importance of following God and His ways.
Besides spending time with family and friends (whom she considered family), her other loves included bowling, miniature golfing, swimming, gardening, bird watching, knitting, crocheting, walking, and playing Rummikub.
“¡Andale!”, “¡Si se puede!”, “¡Yuppee!”, “You can do it!” were words of encouragement frequently used. She always finished her plans and desires with “Si Dios quiere!”. “If God wills” was how she lived her life, knowing that God’s will and plan where always the best.
Thanking God for being a part of her life, we look forward to our reunion in heaven.
The Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:15 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 South Hidalgo Ave., New Braunfels. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:00 a.m. and refreshments will follow the ceremony.
