Marie Rachel Noyola

Maria Rachel Noyola, age 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 9, 2021 in her home, surrounded by family, in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born on July 8, 1942 to Augustine and Caroline Longoria.
Maria lived an abundant life. She is survived by her sister, Yolanda Mata; her four children, Kenneth Smith, Maria Magdalena Garcia, Maria Christina Farrell, and Jesse Noyola Jr. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. The visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 5:00pm-8:00pm, with a prayer service starting at 6:00pm. A funeral service will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
