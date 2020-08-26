Chester Eugene “Gene” Whittle of New Braunfels passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age 77. He was born in Manchester, Texas on February 27, 1943 to Willard and Mable Whittle. On December 24, 1968, he married his loving wife Illa Diane Caraway in New Braunfels, Texas. In 1968, he also joined the US Army and served during the Korean War. Gene was a hard worker. Some of his jobs include share cropping, roofing, textiles, construction/carpentry, and mechanics. On his free time, he enjoyed gardening and fishing.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Mable Whittle; wife, Illa Diane Whittle; brother in-laws, Ricky Campbell and Wilbert Tidwell; great niece, Mackinsey Campbell; great nephew, Lane Fairchild. He is survived by children, Karen First, Tracy Moore, Jackie Hinton, and Mary Beth Braune (Vance); close family friend, Emery Kepes; grandchildren, Dustin First, Kevin First (Abby), Travis “T.J.” First (Janira), James Moore (Katrina), Jonathan Moore, Jennifer Moore, Crystal Hinton, William Hinton III, Destiny Storch and companion Darius Kates, Desiree Lucas (Tyler), Daphany Storch, and Lilah Braune; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne First, Logen Rae, Katlin Trihub, John Wyatt First, Zoe First, Mattea First, Jesse Maldonado, Madeline Maldonado, Penelope First, Annabelle First, Aryssa Scarbrough, Zyraphina Kates, Emersyn Lucas, and Jaxon Lucas; siblings, Richard Whittle, Robert Whittle (Carolyn), Donnie Whittle (Joyce), Linda Tidwell, Sherron Parker (Dennis), David Whittle (Lanna), Reba Campbell, Kim Rogers (Johnny) and numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6-9 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 9:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Caraway Cemetery in Leesville, Texas.
