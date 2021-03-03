Graveside Services for Katharyn Carterette (Holmberg) Bock, wife of former State Representative Bennie Bock, are scheduled for 11:00 AM Wednesday March 3 at the Texas State Cemetery with a Memorial at 3:30 PM at Allen Farmhaus, 2606 FM 758, New Braunfels. The Austin native & 1958 graduate of Travis High School, died peacefully at her New Braunfels home on Wednesday February 24 from the combined effects of a brain abscess, sarcoidosis of the lungs & Alzheimer’s. She was born to Elton Rodolph “Red” Holmberg & Carterette Dixon Holmberg, October 14, 1940. Her father’s pioneering farming family, arrived in Texas in 1876 from Smaaland, Sweden to set railroad track. Her Grandmother sang opera. In November 1964, best friend, Marcia Bland Brown introduced her to law school student Bennie Bock, II whom she married on May 29, 1965. Kathy was a stalwart supporter throughout his 50-year political & law career. She was sacrificially the tireless “door to door “campaign worker ! In 1969, they welcomed Suzanne Carterette Bock! Kathy loved people and parties, being a hostess, a member of St. John’s Vestry, using her business knowledge as a tough & knowledgeable office manager/bookkeeper in the Bock Law Offices. Additionally she was a member of Blue Cross Hospital Care, Dittlinger Library Board, the Comal County Courthouse Restoration Committee, & St. John’s Episcopal Church Vestry. She stayed busy, having Lucretia Carole Bock in 1974; partying with Legislative wives, earning her ABS AI certificate for cattle, & picking the crops from Bennie’s over-abundant house garden! Kathy experienced love & devotion of her two daughters, rocks in the stream of life that brought joy & laughter to her especially in the last three years of health issues. Thanks to Elizabeth Martinez, caretaker; Rhonda Ferrer housekeeper; Jimmy Martinez maintenance, & many others. May her friends never suffer from Alzheimer’s, that wicked, insidious, relentless disease that ruins lives without mercy. In the hands of God now, Our Kathy is a Diamond. We are blessed for her earthly life as well as certain of her Heavenly One! Preceded in Death by: “Red & Carterette Holmberg; “Parents in law” Ben & Sue Bock, Aunt, Imogene Holmberg Ray; Survivors: Husband, Bennie Bock, Daughters Suzanne Carterette (Bock) Badger (Brian like a son), & Lucretia Carole Bock; Brother, Norman Holmberg, Boulder, Colo.; Godchild Kim Brown; Grandchildren Rachel Carterette Badger & Benjamin Neal Badger; Cousin/”Sister,” Carole (White) Old, Niece Elizabeth C. Holmberg, Cousins, Laurita Old Hudec(Rick); District Judge William D. Old III (Sheila), Seguin; & numerous others.
Services by: Lux Funeral Home, Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association, New Braunfels, Tx; New Braunfels Library Foundation; Hope Hospice, New Braunfels; New Sweden Lutheran Church; St. John’s Episcopal Church, New Braunfels, Tx. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
