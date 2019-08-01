Joseph Paul Schmitt, of San Marcos, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas on March 15, 1948 to Helen Stevens Mayo and Joseph Otto Schmitt.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ann and niece, Kimberly Johnson.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Emelia R. Schmitt; son, Jason Schmitt, daughter, Susan Perez and husband Rene; grandson, Santiago Perez, as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather. A proud veteran of the military, he served our country in the US Navy. He enjoyed telling jokes and sharing stories. An avid music listener, Paul appreciated all types of music and had a wide variety on his playlist. Being in the outdoors was ideal for him and he relished the times he spent hiking. Fond of gardening, he especially enjoyed succulents and cacti. In the past he worked as an airplane mechanic for the San Marcos Airport. He also owned a business for over 22 years as a dealer for Cornwell Tools. Paul will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him.
A Memorial Service will be held on at the Thomason Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Services will conclude in the chapel.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomason Funeral Home. www.thomasonfuneralhome.com
