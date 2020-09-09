Mary Helen Maldonado age 73 passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 at her residence in New Braunfels. She was born January 19, 1947 in Wapato WA. to Manuel Gonzales and Virginia Oyervides. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Frank Maldonado; daughter Hermelinda Hernandez, son Juan José Martinez Jr.; father of children Juan José Martinez Sr. and brother Nick Gonzales. She is survived by her grandchildren; great grandchildren, Frankie Hinojosa; 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Saturday September 12, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Oak Funeral Home will be a memorial celebration of life 5 p.m to 8 p.m with a rosary at 7 p.m. Come celebrate the life of Mary Helen Maldonado.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two hospitalized, infant unscathed in Canyon Lake plane crash
- Daniel “Danny” M. Valdez
- William Lynn “Bill”Waggener
- Comal County uncovers 24 new COVID-19 deaths with records check
- Ruby Mae Elbel Neuse
- Comal County deputy’s right arm partially amputated after taking shotgun blast
- NBPD, CCSO on alert this weekend
- Mary V. Villarreal
- Michelle Lynn Timmermann-Soto
- Richard Gus “Fuzzy” Voss
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented