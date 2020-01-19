Rebecca Sue Schultz

Rebecca “Becky” Sue Schultz, age 72 of Seguin, was received by the Lord in Heaven on January 13, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Private services and interment will be held at a later date. Becky was born on January 30, 1947, in San Marcos, TX to Otis and Ruth (McCurry) Hargus.
Becky retired as a teacher with 44 years of dedication to a job she loved dearly. She had several more years prior to that as she substituted while she was a high school student in Victoria. She taught in Laredo, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, and last and longest tenure was at SCUCISD. Becky was celebrated many times for her teaching with awards and accolades such as multiple Teacher of the Year, The Spurs Teacher of the Game, Librarian of the Year, and above all the Norma Paschal Commitment to Children Award given by SCUCISD in 2014. Becky taught many subjects; from ESL, Music, English, Social Studies, Science and last and her favorite: School Librarian. As quoted by a colleague when nominating her for the Norma Paschal Award, T. Fernandez wrote “Mrs. Schultz is always sharing her knowledge of books with the teachers and students. I don’t think there has been a time where I walked into the library and didn’t see her reading a book or talking about a book to her students.” She wanted to foster a love of reading to as many people as possible, and as a Librarian, she was able to reach many more than in the classroom alone. If your kids ever got a Christmas gift from Becky, it was probably a book.
If you knew Becky, you knew she was a kind soul, with a teacher’s heart. She listened to anyone who needed to vent or if they needed someone to bounce ideas off of. She was a mentor to all teachers that she ever worked with, including many former students who became teachers. She helped wherever she could, whether it was helping family, coworkers, neighbors, or just a friend. You knew you could count on her to assist, even in ways you didn’t think that you had asked. Becky went above and beyond on anything. She had the patience of an angel, especially dealing with Otto and her children. She loved the San Antonio Spurs, Mickey Mouse, playing dominoes, and her girls (grandchildren). She loved to provide for others, mainly through cooking her lasagna; so much so, that her kids would invite their friends over to eat.
Becky is preceded in death by her son, Bradley Schultz, and her parents. Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Otto Henry Schultz; daughters, Stephanie McGree and husband Brad, and Katharine Champion and husband Randal; grandchildren, Lauren McGree, Autumn Champion, and Olivia Champion; sister Clara Bussard; several nieces, nephews, other loving family members, and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorials Processing St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or a charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
