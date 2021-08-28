On August 5, 2021 Robert “Bob” Taylor died in New Braunfels, Texas as a result of complications from COPD. He was 84 years old.
Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Taylor, his children, Mark Taylor of New Braunfels and Sharon White of Canyon Lake, granddaughters Dana White of New Braunfels and Amanda White of New Braunfels and his last living sister Eileen Rowland in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.
He is preceded in death by his father Joe Pete Taylor, his Momma Nancy Bass Taylor, brother Joe Taylor, sister Kathleen Gupton, sister Adele Fox and sister Grace Taylor.
Bob was born on August 10, 1936 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. After Bob graduated from high school he joined the Army. He did tours on the DMZ of South Korea and North Korea and in Germany. He began his service as a Armor Crewman, and quickly worked his way up to SP4 (E-4) and was honorably discharged in July of 1962. In 1962 Bob began a long and dedicated career with the United State Postal Service. He worked with the Postal Service for 30 years and retired in January of 1992 He received numerous merit awards such as the Superior Accomplishment Award, Sick Leave Conservation Program award, Service award pin for 25 years and a second Service Award pin for 30 years. He was also recognized for five years in the army for a total of 35 years service to the United States.
Bob married Dorothy in 1962, having met through a cousin of Dorothy’s. They welcomed Mark in 1965 and Sharon in 1967. Bob and Dorothy lived in Houston, Texas until 1992 when Bob and Dorothy moved to New Braunfels. They enjoyed retired life together.
Bob found his home church in First Baptist Church New Braunfels. Bob loved the Lord and wanted to share the good news with everyone he met. He had a special love for children and always asked if they had been to Sunday School. If the answer was no he would the child, tell your momma to take you to church on Sunday.
A memorial service for Bob is scheduled for August 31, 11:00am at First Baptist Church New Braunfels. In lieu of flowers, Bob would like you to donate to the First Baptist Church building fund.
Many thanks to friends for support and Christian love. Thank you to the staff at Resolute Hospital who took care of Bob during his last days and treated him with such dignity and respect.
