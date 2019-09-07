Estella Kruse, 91, of New Braunfels, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation in New Braunfels. She was born on March 29, 1928 to Alwine (Kuebel) and Gustav Elbel in Spring Branch. Estella grew up during the depression and worked hard on her family farm during her youth, only having shoes when it was cold. She walked everywhere, even into her adult life. Estella worked as a Data Processor at Mission Valley Mill for many years, and will be remembered for her love of traveling, all the children she babysat, and participating in The German Singing Club.
Estella is survived by her daughter, Helen Pruett (Ronny); sons, Dennis Wehe (Connie), Warren Wehe and Charles Wehe (Lisa); 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Cleora Hild and brother, Guswin Elbel (Nancy). She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Wehe; daughter, Cheryl Flora and grandsons, Andrew and Justin Pruett.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park 2851 Tx-46 New Braunfels, Tx. 78130. Arrangements entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home 713 N. Austin St. Seguin, Tx. 78155. Lieu of flowers donate to Heart to Heart Hospice. Please sign Estella’s guestbook and share your memories at www.goetzfuneral.com
