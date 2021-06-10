Robert Eugene Moos, affectionately known as Bob, passed peacefully in to the arms of our Lord, on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the youthful age of 80. He was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather & great-grandfather and dear friend to many.
Bob was born on December 27, 1940 in New Braunfels, Texas to the late Erwin Joseph and Emma Amelia (Plumeyer) Moos. At a young age, Bob along with his parents and siblings moved near Hondo, Texas where Bob attended St. John’s Catholic School and worked on the family dairy farm. He graduated from Hondo High School, Class of 1959, and attended Southwest Texas State in San Marcos. He owned Bob Moos Fence Company for nearly 25 years and worked on vast ranches across the state. In his later years, Bob worked as a superintendent of commercial construction and was responsible for numerous retail stores, schools and power plants. Bob loved horses and enjoyed many years of competitive team roping.
He loved spending time with family and friends back home in Hondo or on the ranch near Jourdanton, Texas that he & Rita established in recent years. He liked tending to his cattle and to the beautiful fish pond for all to enjoy. Pop, as most kids & grandkids called him was never without a good story and had a truly infectious smile. He was a hardworking farmer and rancher, a great teacher, and skilled craftsman. He loved to travel and thrived on being outdoors. His greatest pleasure was in bragging on the successes of his family. He took great pride in their academic & athletic achievements and encouraged all in their pursuit of higher education.
Bob married his best friend and soulmate, Rita Meyer Moos, on July 29, 1961 in Hondo, Texas. He’d often share their love story and how they’d been together since their early teens. They spent their early married life in the San Antonio and New Braunfels area and in 1978 settled in Quihi to finish raising their three children.
Bob is survived by his wife, Rita Meyer Moos; son, Tony (Shawnna) Moos, all of Jourdanton; daughters, Theresa (Eric) House of Rutland, VT and Robbie (Billy) Ruff of Quihi; grandchildren, Aaron Moos, Ryan (Amber) Moos, Camryn DelHierro, Jacob DelHierro, Cymberlee (Matthew) Prencipe, Evan House, Colten Ruff and Austin Ruff; great-grandchildren, Raleigh Moos, Brooke, Wyatt and Emma Prencipe; brothers, Bill (Bonnie) Moos of Hondo and Tom (Darlene) Moos of New Braunfels; and sister, June (Johnny) Henke of Spring Branch as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and dearly loved friends. Bob also leaves behind his best friend and cherished dog, Amos.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Dallas Massey.
The family would like to profoundly thank the doctors and most especially the intensive care nurses at Methodist Hospital of San Antonio. We are deeply appreciative for their kindness and the care they provided Bob over these past few months. We are especially grateful for Adam Sahyouni, for being our champion and Bob’s trusted comrade.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 11, from 6 to 8pm at Guinn-Horger Chapel, Hondo, Texas, with a Rosary recited at 7pm. Funeral service will be at 10am, Saturday, June 12, at Guinn-Horger Chapel, followed by interment at Hondo Cemetery, St. John Section. Everyone is invited to gather for a celebration of Bob’s life following the services at the Hermann Sons Lodge, 251 State Highway 173 N, Hondo, TX.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html, or your local charity of choice.
