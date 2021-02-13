Celeste Eloise Martin Forres

Born in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 1930, died in New Braunfels, Texas, on February 9, 2021 at the age of 90.
She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio. She was a career employee of Southwestern Bell.
She was born to Eddie Nola Sexton Martin and Lewin Herman Martin and preceded in death by her husband Stanley Edwin Forres and her son John Martin Forres. Celeste Forres is survived by her son Donald Forres of New Braunfels and his wife Lynn Forres. She was a loving grandmother to Brooke Mackenzie and her great granddaughter Violet Lee, both of Austin Texas.
She is remembered by her many close friends and fellowship with New Braunfels Presbyterian Church and caregivers at Legend Oaks Healthcare in New Braunfels. Her laughter, generosity, and fun loving nature will never be forgotten.
Celeste loved her many rescue dogs and donations to Guadalupe County Humane Society are welcome.
