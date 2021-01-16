Radene “Lynn” Silvers passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021 at the age of 79. She was born in New Braunfels on September 30, 1941 to Evelyn and Ray Silvers.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sisters, Cindy Carter and Bonnie Engler and husband Kyle. She has numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
The graveside service for Lynn Silvers will be on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11am at Mountain Valley Cemetery in Sattler, Texas.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of Eden Hills for the care and special attention they gave Lynn for sixteen years.
