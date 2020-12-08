Frances Sanchez Cantu of New Braunfels, Texas gained her wings to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the age of 79. She passed away peacefully at home with her family who loved her so deeply. Frances was born on March 9, 1941, to Leon and Lorenza Sanchez. She married the love of her life, Arturo Cantu, on February 20, 1960. For the next 60 years they created a family built on the foundation of faith, love, and laughter. Frances was a loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother. She took so much pride in nurturing and caring for her family and providing each one with unconditional love. She was her children’s and grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader. Frances loved attending all of their sports events, school programs, and graduations with her husband by her side. She always made sure they all knew how proud she was of each one. She was cherished by so many for her kind soul and sweet smile. Frances was like a second mom to many of her children’s friends and was always so quick to embrace them as her own. She loved to dance and was always ready to gather with friends and family. Frances was a member of Union Funebre De Padres Familiares, Inc.
Frances is survived by her beloved husband Arturo Cantu; daughter Cindy Cantu; son Arturo (Tudy) Cantu; daughter Yvonne Huff and her husband John; and son Anthony Cantu and his wife Liliana; her eight grandchildren, Megan Segovia, Christian Cantu, McKenzie Riley, Travis Cantu, Camron Cantu, Ian Huff, Cassandra Cantu, Tyce Huff, and sister Mary Alice Martinez.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Lorenza Sanchez, brothers Adolfo and Ramon Sanchez, and sister Lucinda Sanchez.
Her family will miss her deeply and she will be forever in their hearts. As she loved to say, “It’s not goodbye but see you later.”
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St. in San Marcos. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 11, 2020, at 10:00AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Ave. in New Braunfels. Interment will follow in the Comal Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Christian Cantu, Camron Cantu, Ian Huff, Pete Martinez, Jr. Christopher Cantu, and Robert Cantu.
Arrangements entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas.
512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
