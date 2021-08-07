With much sadness, the family of Edward David Mulligan II announce his passing on July 30th, 2021, in Granbury, Texas. At the age of 80, “Mulligan” leaves those who knew him with a prime example of how to live an adventurous life. Mulligan was born on September 8th, 1940, to Edward David Mulligan Sr. and Marguerite Crain Mulligan in Wichita Falls, Texas. He graduated from Wichita Falls Senior High School prior to earning his BBA from Midwestern University where he was a charter member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. After a decade in the fine jewelry business, Mulligan opened the first franchise of Hickory Farms in Houston when the Galleria made its debut. He expanded his single franchise to multiple locations prior to making a successful career move into commercial real estate. He developed countless shopping centers and brokered several large land tracts. Mulligan relocated to Lake McQueeney near New Braunfels with the goal to retire. That goal was soon replaced by a new project as he developed & managed a local hotel. After deciding he was happy with his swan song, he knew the only way he could truly retire was to move again. Mulligan took on the life of a permanent vacationer in San Pedro, Belize. He said it was the happiest time with the best of friends. Due to illness, Mulligan returned to Texas, to be near family. David will be greatly missed by his daughter, Hilee Roberts and husband Bailey of Aledo, Texas; son Edward David Mulligan III (Trae) of Mandeville, Louisiana; grandchildren Mayer & Cotton Roberts and Edward David Mulligan IV (Quad); sister, Kelly Bering and husband Norman of Houston, Texas; brother, Dan Mulligan of Houston, Texas; three wonderful nieces and several great nieces & nephews. Mulligan will be celebrated via private family service. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to a charity of choice in his honor.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jeffery “Adam” Dorrow
- New Braunfels man's death under investigation
- Kevin N. Ramos
- COVID-19 patients putting pressure on New Braunfels hospitals
- CCSO: Suspect shot in both arms after chase into San Antonio
- Comal County's active COVID case total surpasses 900 as four new deaths reported
- Local teachers recognized for their service with "Teachers of the Year" awards
- Comal County back over 1,000 active COVID cases, local hospitals caring for 70
- 54 COVID patients in Comal County hospitals as delta variant confirmed for first time
- Lawrence Dee Krause
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented