Our beloved Charlotte (Ann) Michael-Jarrell age 86, resident of New Braunfels, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 8th 2020. Ann graduated from Indiana University. She was a nursing home administrator and registered nurse for 50 years. Her son, Terry Michael, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry Michael, wife Lucy in San Marcos, TX; Larry Michael, wife Linda Michael from Cave Creek, AZ; 1 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; and with other loving family brother Billy Dean Jarrell and friends. Arrangements by Legends Funeral Home, San Marcos.
